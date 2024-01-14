Afghan child killed over garbage collection in Surjani Town

KARACHI - An Afghan child was murdered in what police described as a dispute over garbage collection between two groups in Surjani Town. The Surjani Town police said five-year-old Shehzad Gul was bludgeoned to death in Sector-4B. They said the dispute erupted between two Afghans over the collection of garbage, which led to the murder. The suspect(s) had been identified and police were waiting for the family to lodge an FIR to formally initiate legal proceedings, the police added. Victim’s father Gul Mohammed told reporters that he had been collecting garbage from houses for the last one month. On Friday, his son and a daughter accompa­nied him to collect the gar­bage, he said. During the work, he left his both chil­dren for a while and went to another street and when he returned, he learnt that his son had been injured by hitting with a hard and blunt instrument.