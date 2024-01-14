Afghanistan Visit

A weeklong trip of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) Pres­ident, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, to Afghanistan has come at a critical time during election campaigns in the country. The meeting of the Maulana with the Supreme Leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhundzada, makes this trip all the more prominent. Whether it was successful or not depends on what was the reason behind the trip in the first place. Some say it was undertaken because Fazl ur Rehm­an was concerned about the security situation and threat in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces where he cannot campaign properly because of the risks involved.

Others assume that owing to the uptick in banned Teh­rik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacks, the visit was meant to hold a conversation with key Taliban leadership to con­trol this threat that is residing and hiding right inside Af­ghanistan. Whatever it was, the baseline is the presence of threat of militancy for Pakistan from Afghanistan. This very issue has made relations tense between the two coun­tries. In this context, Maulana’s visit signifies a notable dip­lomatic effort to address strained relations.

Confirming comprehensive talks covering various issues, Fazl has highlighted the positive response from the Tali­ban leaders and their endorsement of cooperation in multi­ple fields. The warm reception of JUI-F’s head in Afghanistan also confirms that there are personalities in Pakistani politics who have the respect of the Taliban, and therefore there is a healthy channel of communication that must be utilised to address the difficult issues. Pakistan is headed close to elec­tions and at this time, words of support from the neighbour­ing country and its de facto leadership are a good sign.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has distanced itself from the visit but the important thing about Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s weeklong diplomacy is that some ice may have melted. The resolution of the TTP issue will require a very rigorous level of understanding between Pakistan and Af­ghanistan but until then, if the security situation in KP and Balochistan improves till the elections, Maulana’s di­plomacy might be seen as a win.