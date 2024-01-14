AJK PM seeks int’l community’s role to help resolve Kashmir issue without further delay

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while voicing his serious concern over the worsening political and hu­man rights situation in the Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK) state, urged upon the international community to play its due role to help resolve the lingering dispute without further loss of time. “The much-delayed global Kashmir conflict has been the main cause and consequence of rights violations in the region,” the AJK Prime Minister said while talking to the AJK Muslim Conference chief former Prime Min­ister of AJ&K Sardar Atique Ahmed Khan, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal me­tropolis late Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the situa­tion in IIOJK has further deteriorated since the Modi government stripped the region of its special status. The Indian government’s unilateral move, he said, was in violation of the UNSC resolutions. He said that the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on 370 has further compounded the issue of Kashmir. The PM said that the Kash­miri people have neither accepted In­dia’s belligerent military occupation nor do they accept the biased verdict of the Indian Supreme Court. He said that the government of Azad Kashmir would utilize all available resources to promote the Kashmiris’ just cause at the international level, besides sensitizing the world about the early resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC resolutions.