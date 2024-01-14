Aleem Khan to contest in NA-117 & PP-149 Lahore

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, has said that he will contest in the coming general elections for the National Assembly Constituency NA-117 and Punjab Assembly PP-149 from La­hore. Talking in this regard, Abdul Aleem Khan said that there are many problems being faced by the residents of Shahdara and suburban areas.

He added that clean drinking water, health and education and main civic facilities including jobs are the basic rights of every citizen. Abdul Aleem Khan said that instead of only criticizing, we will take a journey of construction and will take masses from hope to belief. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that our election manifesto is to resolve the problems of the common man and change the plight of the re­gion. He said that his political life of the last 20 years is based upon the service and improvement of the common man and In Shaa Allah, the doors of devel­opment and prosperity will open in Shahdara, as well. Abdul Aleem Khan said that if politics is com­posed upon good intentions and within the norms given by Allah Almighty then it is not less than good­ness and we are moving forward with the same de­termination. President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, while congratulating those who received the IPP ticket, said that he wished them success. He further said that the election campaign will be conducted in a systematic manner across the country and In Shaa Allah will achieve maximum success on February 08