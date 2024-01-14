Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Annapoorani: Netflix removes Nayanthara film after backlash from Hindu groups

Agencies
January 14, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

MUMBAI  -  An Indian film that received backlash for “hurting Hindu religious sentiments” has been removed from Netflix, days after it began streaming. Netflix said the Tamil-language film - Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food - was removed at its “licensor’s request”. The movie stars actor Nayanthara as a Hindu Brahmin woman who aspires to become a chef. She is shown going against her family’s reli­gious beliefs and eating meat and learning to cook it. Many Brahmins do not eat meat, in accordance with rigid caste rules. Members of hard-line Hin­du organisations had objected to this and other scenes in the movie, including one where the ac­tress is shown offering namaz, or Muslim prayers, before cooking biriyani. Some Hindus also took offence at a scene where a Muslim character says that Hindu god Ram ate meat. The film’s produc­ers have not officially commented on the issue yet. A police case has also been filed in Madhya Pradesh state against Nayanthara and two others associated with the film. Supporters of hard-line Hindu groups have accused many films and shows in recent years of insulting religious sentiments. In 2021, the cast and crew of an Amazon Prime show, Tandav, apologised after being accused of mocking Hindu gods. Annapoorani released in theatres on 1 December and got mixed reviews from critics - it was praised for showing a woman from an orthodox family following her dreams, but some called it “an-all-you-can-eat buffet of undercooked subplots”.

Fawad says all legal formalities completed for PIA’s sell-off

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024