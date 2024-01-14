Annie Nightingale: Trailblazing BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 83

LONDON - DBBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale, the station’s first female presenter, who went on to become its longest-serving host, has died at the age of 83. Nightingale joined the station in 1970 and remained the only woman on the line-up for 12 years. She was known for her passion for a wide range of music, championing everything from prog rock and punk to acid house and grime. She remained on air until late last year with Annie Nightingale Presents. Nightingale was also known for co-hosting BBC Two music show The Old Grey Whistle Test. Tributes have been flooding in, with DJ Annie Mac saying Nightingale was “a trailblazer, spirited, adventurous, fearless, hilarious, smart, and so good at her job”. Writing on Instagram, she added: “This is the woman who changed the face and sound of British TV and radio broadcasting forever. You can’t underestimate it.” BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball said she was “heartbroken” at the news, adding: “She loved music like no other, she sought out the tunes and artists that shaped our lives, she interviewed them all, opening doors for musicians, DJs and broadcasters alike.”