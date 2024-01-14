Annie Nightingale: Trailblazing BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 83

LONDON - DBBC Ra­dio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale, the sta­tion’s first female presenter, who went on to become its longest-serving host, has died at the age of 83. Nightingale joined the station in 1970 and remained the only woman on the line-up for 12 years. She was known for her passion for a wide range of music, champion­ing everything from prog rock and punk to acid house and grime. She remained on air until late last year with Annie Nightingale Presents. Nightingale was also known for co-hosting BBC Two music show The Old Grey Whistle Test. Trib­utes have been flooding in, with DJ Annie Mac saying Nightingale was “a trailblazer, spirited, adven­turous, fearless, hilarious, smart, and so good at her job”. Writing on Instagram, she added: “This is the woman who changed the face and sound of British TV and radio broadcasting forever. You can’t underestimate it.” BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball said she was “heartbroken” at the news, adding: “She loved music like no other, she sought out the tunes and artists that shaped our lives, she interviewed them all, opening doors for musi­cians, DJs and broadcasters alike.”