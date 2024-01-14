Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

At least 10 dead in China mining accident

Agencies
January 14, 2024
International, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  At least 10 people were killed and six are missing after an accident at a coal mine in central China’s Henan Province, state media said Saturday.

The accident, a likely coal and gas explosion described as an “outburst”, happened around 2:55 pm (0655 GMT) on Friday in Pingdingshan, state broadcaster CCTV said. Search and rescue efforts were continuing, CCTV said. State news agency Xinhua said 425 people were working underground when the blast took place. Those in charge of the mine have been taken into cus­tody by authorities, Xinhua said. Mining safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

However, accidents are still common in an in­dustry with a poor safety record and where regu­lations are not necessarily enforced. In 2022, 245 people died in 168 accidents, according to official figures. Last month, 12 people were killed and 13 injured in a mining accident on the outskirts of Jixi city in northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Drastic measures in power sector vital to control circular debt: FRIA

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024