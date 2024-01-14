Attock Khurd police cease huge cache of drugs

ATTOCK - Attock Khurd police have ceased huge quantity of hashish and opium. The drugs were being supplied to different cities of Punjab. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul told this during a press conference. DPO said that DSP HAZRO and SHO Attock Khurd police station during special checking of the vehicles coming from KP, recovered 90 kg hashish and 150 kg opium worth millions of rupees from a Mazda truck. The drugs were concealed under scrap and garbage. DPO said the drugs packed in different packets were being supplied to Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Hafiz Abad, Kasur, Christian and Patoki. Drug smuggler Subaid Ullah r/o Kambar Khel Bara has been arrested and sent behind the bars. Case under the act has been registered against him. DPO appreciated the efforts of DSP Hazro and SHO Attock Khurd police station.