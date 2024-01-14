Attock Khurd police cease huge cache of drugs

ATTOCK - Attock Khurd po­lice have ceased huge quan­tity of hashish and opium. The drugs were being sup­plied to different cities of Punjab. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul told this during a press conference. DPO said that DSP HAZRO and SHO Attock Khurd police station during special checking of the vehi­cles coming from KP, recov­ered 90 kg hashish and 150 kg opium worth millions of rupees from a Mazda truck. The drugs were concealed under scrap and garbage. DPO said the drugs packed in different packets were being supplied to Gujran­wala, Sahiwal, Hafiz Abad, Kasur, Christian and Patoki. Drug smuggler Subaid Ul­lah r/o Kambar Khel Bara has been arrested and sent behind the bars. Case under the act has been registered against him. DPO appreciat­ed the efforts of DSP Hazro and SHO Attock Khurd po­lice station.