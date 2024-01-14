Balochistan govt finalises preparations for general elections

ZHOB - Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan said that Balochistan government had finalized the preparations for the up­coming general elections, in the light of the instructions of the Election Commission. He reiterated that all steps would be taken to ensure free and fair conduct of elections. During his one day visit to Zhob division in connection with preparations for general elections here Friday, Shakeel Qadir Khan said that all government machinery had been mobilized for the purpose of holding free elections. The Chief Secretary said that all possible effort would be made to ensure the peaceful, transparent and efficient con­duct of elections held in the divisions. He directed to ensure provision of best secu­rity, availability of water, electricity and washrooms in polling stations. Shakeel Qadir emphasized that to ensure availabil­ity and deployment of staff, basic facilities, availability and deployment of IT staff and equipment. The Chief Secretary was in­formed that all facilities would be ensure at polling stations for the convenience of disabled persons. They told that the iden­tification of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, finalization of security ar­rangements, installation of CCTV cameras, transport arrangements for polling staff and equipment were prepared. Elections will be held for one seats of National As­sembly and 03 general seats of Provincial Assembly in Zhob division, they told. They added that there were more than 378000 voters in the three districts of the division and more than 300 polling stations would be set up for male and female. PTI issues 14 tickets for 16 NA seats, 35 tickets for 51 PA seats in Balochistan The political parties of Balochistan including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have issued party tickets to their candidates for the gen­eral election being held on February 8, 2024. According to details, PTI has issues tickets to 14 candidates to con­test elections on 16 National Assembly seats while it issued tickets to 35 candi­dates for contesting election on 51 pro­vincial assembly seats in the province. The Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PKMAP) candidates will contest elec­tion on seven National Assembly seats. Balochistan National Party (BNP) can­didates would contest elections on 12 National Assembly and 35 provincial assembly seats of province.