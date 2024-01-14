Bilawal fires broadside at Nawaz

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Sunday that his party would win the Feb 8 polls.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N supremo, he said that a three-time prime minister was being imposed on the people for the fourth time.

Addressing a public meeting in Dera Murad Jamali, Bilawal said after coming to power, he would give free electricity to the poor up to 300 units.

He said that he was building two million houses and giving ownership rights in Sindh besides raising a question that why did this not happen in Balochistan?

“I will give interest-free loans to the people of Balochistan so that they can do your business and farmers will be assisted by Kisan Cards,” he said.

The PPP chief further said that he would build a university in Naseerabad besides giving youth card to the young people of the country to support them financially.

While talking about the prevalent hunger in the country, he claimed that the hunger eradication program would be at the union council level so that no one sleeps hungry.

While criticising the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said that “What kind of lion is he who is hiding in the house. Arrow will hunt down the lion on Feb 8.”