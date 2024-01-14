Cairo arts centre latest victim of Old City makeover

CAIRO - Nestled in the heart of historic Cairo, a cultural centre synonymous with the Egyptian capital’s art scene has been razed, the latest heritage site torn down for contentious development projects. Authorities have been aggressively remaking parts of Cairo, a longtime cultural beacon of the Arab world, to expand the capital which is home to more than 20 million residents. The government has built roads and bridges to connect new districts and business hubs, a glitzy makeover as Egypt faces a dire economic crisis. The Darb 1718 centre was demolished “without any prior notice”, its management said on social media on January 6, to make room for a highway expansion. For 15 years, the centre -- named for bread riots on January 17-18, 1977 -- had drawn artists and art lovers.