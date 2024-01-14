Sunday, January 14, 2024
Cairo arts centre latest victim of Old City makeover

Agencies
January 14, 2024
CAIRO  -  Nestled in the heart of historic Cairo, a cultural centre synonymous with the Egyptian capital’s art scene has been razed, the latest heritage site torn down for contentious development projects. Authorities have been aggressively remaking parts of Cairo, a longtime cultural beacon of the Arab world, to expand the capital which is home to more than 20 million residents. The govern­ment has built roads and bridges to connect new districts and business hubs, a glitzy makeover as Egypt faces a dire economic crisis. The Darb 1718 centre was demolished “without any prior notice”, its management said on social media on January 6, to make room for a highway expansion. For 15 years, the centre -- named for bread riots on January 17-18, 1977 -- had drawn artists and art lovers.

Agencies

