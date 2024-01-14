Sunday, January 14, 2024
Chaudhry Nisar hopeful of winning elections only with people's support

7:38 PM | January 14, 2024
Former federal minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said on Sunday that he would win the elections with the support of the people.

Addressing an election rally at Taxila, the former federal minister that he has always believed in the politics of principles and never compromised on his values.

He said he could not forget those who supported his cause during the difficult time while adding his services were before the common people.

He added had he wanted to remain in power, he would not have left important ministries but it would have led to a few compromise on his political principles.

