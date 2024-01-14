CM Baqar launches NICVD’s Stroke Intervention Programme

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Jus­tice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqar on Satur­day stressed that great efforts were needed to improve stroke care and acute stroke centres in Pakistan’s second-largest province. While vir­tually inaugurating the National In­stitute of Cardiovascular Diseases’ (NICVD) ‘Stroke Intervention Pro­gramme’ launched in Tando Mu­hammad Khan, the chief minister said that the estimated population of Pakistan was 225 million with a median age of 22.5 years and to ca­ter to such a large population, the increasing incidence of stroke and lack of infrastructure in both urban and rural areas require immediate attention in Pakistan. While ad­dressing the guests at the ceremo­ny, Baqar said through a video link that there was a high proportion of young stroke with poor stroke out­comes. Acute stroke care is scarce in Pakistan due to few stroke units, and limited availability of alteplase (clot buster treatment) and throm­bectomy services in the country, he said. He further emphasised that the stroke burden remained high in Pakistan with limited available fa­cilities for stroke care in the coun­try. He commented that after the availability of alteplase (r-tPA) in Pakistan, efforts to improve facili­ties and centers were need of the hour. Lauding the NICVD’s work, the CM recalled that in 2021, the hospital took up the initiative to provide comprehensive stroke ser­vices including clot buster treat­ment and advanced treatment of clot removal (thrombectomy).