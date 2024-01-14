Sunday, January 14, 2024
Commissioner visits different projects to inspect ongoing construction work

Purpose was to check arrangements ahead of inauguration by CM

APP
January 14, 2024
Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Rawal­pindi Gymkhana, Business Facilitation Centre, Allama Iqbal Library and Sixth Road Metro Station and reviewed the ongoing construction work. He direct­ed the authorities concerned to com­plete the construction work of all the projects by Sunday.

The commissioner said that the purpose of the visit was to check all the arrangements ahead of the inau­guration of the projects by the Pun­jab Chief Minister. The construction work of Sixth Road Metro Station, which would be opened for the pub­lic after the inauguration, should be completed in next couple of days, he instructed. He was informed that 98 percent development work of Allama Iqbal Library and Business Facilita­tion Center had been completed.

At present, Allama Iqbal Library had 20,000 books, while 50,000 more would be arranged for it, the commis­sioner said. A separate space had been allotted in the library for the students, Liaquat Ali Chatta said. He said the es­tablishment of Business Facilitation Center at the Rawalpindi Develop­ment Authority would help promote economic activities in the region. On this occasion, RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Develop­ment Nazia Parveen Sudhan and other officers concerned were present.

