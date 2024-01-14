Comprehensive policy formulated for welfare of sanitation staff: DC

MULTAN - Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal said that special measures were being taken to bring transparency and good governance in the Company’s affairs.

He expressed these views while chairing Board of Directors meeting along with Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer here Saturday. During the meeting, the progress on various operational matters including new machinery and manpower was re­viewed. The Board’s Directors Syed Ibn Hussain, Barrister Sheikh Hasan Tariq, Muhammad Usman Khawaja, Muhammad Samiullah Khan were present in the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob briefed the Board members on various agenda items. The Board of Directors also decided strict monitoring to improve the cleanliness operation.

Addressing the meeting, the Chair­man MWMC said that the Board of Directors had provided a full mandate to the administration to improve the performance of the Company.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Rizwan Qadeer said that a comprehensive policy had been formulated for the welfare of the sanitation staff. He said that the Company’s efficiency would be enhanced soon after addition of new machinery and manpower in cleanliness system soon. Later, the Board also gave various approvals after detailed discussion on various agendas.

DIST ADMIN SEALS OVER 15 MARRIAGE HALLS, IMPOSES 2.4M FINE OVER ONE DISH VIOLATION

The district administration here on Saturday sealed over 15 marriage halls and hotels and imposed over Rs2.4 million fine over violation of one dish during current month.

Assistant Commissioner City See­mal Mushtaq has raided against mar­riage halls over one dish and time violation. Price control magistrates have been given special task on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer.

The AC City said that the cases would be registered against marriage hall owners and be arrested over violation of one dish. Special check­ing squads have been formed for the checking of marriage halls, he said.