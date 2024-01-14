Sunday, January 14, 2024
Country's development based on functionality of industries: Governor Tessori

Federal Minister Dr Gohar Eijaz calls on Governor

APP
January 14, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI  -  Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and In­dustries Dr Gohar Eijaz called on the Sindh Governor Mo­hammed Kamran Khan Tes­sori at Governor House here on Saturday. They discussed the increase in industrial production and measures of uninterrupted supply of elec­tricity and gas to Karachi.

The Governor said that the people and the industrialists were worried about increas­ing electricity and gas tar­iffs. He said that the devel­opment of the country was based on the functionality of the industries.

Tessori said that the eco­nomic hub of the country was Karachi and if it would devel­op that meant to be the devel­opment of the whole country. 

The minister said that the interim government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the indus­trialists.

