Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court awards nine years imprisonment to drug peddler

Staff Reporter
January 14, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Court awarded nine years imprisonment to an accused involved in drug peddling. Rohilanwali police registered a case on Septem­ber 09, 2023 by recovering 1700 grams of hashish from the drug peddler named Muhammad Javed. The Ad­ditional Sessions Judge Tahir Khalil, after hearing the case, awarded nine years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,000. DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider hailed the investigation officials and police team headed by SHO Zahid Mehmood Leghari for the best action of the police by submitting solid evidenc­es. District Public Prosecutor Ghazanfar Khosa said that the prosecution officials were performing their duties ef­fectively to get punished the guilty accused as per the law under the directions of Pros­ecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024