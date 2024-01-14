Sunday, January 14, 2024
Court reserves verdict on Pervez Elahi, Qureshi appeals

Web Desk
3:29 PM | January 14, 2024
The Lahore High Court on Sunday adjourned the hearing on the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Pervez Elahi and Shah Mehmood Qureshi filed against the decisions of the election tribunals on their nomination papers till Monday (tomorrow) after reserving verdict.

Elahi, Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Sanam Javed and other PTI leaders appealed against decision of returning officer for rejecting their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the appeal of the PTI founder could not be heard against rejection of his nomination papers from NA-122 and -89.

Earlier, Ijaz Chaudhry has been out of election race after his nomination papers were rejected.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqer Najafi of Lahore High Court heard the plea of Ijaz Chaudhry and upheld the decision of the returning officer. 

