Daniyal Aziz makes futile attempt to get PTI ticket: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal accused his party colleague Daniyal Aziz of trying to get the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

He said that Daniyal Aziz wanted to get the PTI ticket and later he applied for the PML-N ticket.

Ahsan Iqbal, while speaking at the inauguration of the election hall in constituency NA-75, said PML-N leadership was not in favour of giving ticket to Daniyal Aziz in 2013 while claiming he convinced the party to award Aziz the ticket.



Iqbal said Aziz held him responsible for the prevalent inflation in the country while knowing well that it was due to PTI's IMF programme.

The former federal minister claimed that Daniyal Aziz held a press conference against the PML-N to please the PTI leadership.