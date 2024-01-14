Sunday, January 14, 2024
DC Abbottabad oversees key water supply project

APP
January 14, 2024
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -  In monitoring the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Im­provement Project (KP­CIP), Deputy Commis­sioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, visited the Jandar Bari area on Saturdayóthe primary source of the wa­ter supply project. Dur­ing the inspection, a com­prehensive assessment of the designated land for the water supply initia­tive was conducted, and directives for the acqui­sition process were is­sued. Accompanied by his team, the DC engaged in discussions with resi­dents affected by the on­going construction of the Sherwan Family Adven­ture Park. He addressed concerns and provided practical instructions for prompt issue resolution

APP

