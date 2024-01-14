DC Abbottabad oversees key water supply project

ABBOTTABAD - In monitoring the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, visited the Jandar Bari area on Saturdayóthe primary source of the water supply project. During the inspection, a comprehensive assessment of the designated land for the water supply initiative was conducted, and directives for the acquisition process were issued. Accompanied by his team, the DC engaged in discussions with residents affected by the ongoing construction of the Sherwan Family Adventure Park. He addressed concerns and provided practical instructions for prompt issue resolution