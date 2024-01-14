Democracy Unveiled

The recent observations by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Isa dur­ing a Supreme Court hearing on the Election Commission of Pak­istan’s (ECP) petition challenging the restoration of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s iconic ‘bat’ symbol have brought to light the profound significance of democracy as a fundamental right, not only for citizens but within political parties.

In a profound statement, CJP Isa emphasised that democracy is a fun­damental right inherent to both a country and a political party. He under­scored that every citizen has the right to vote for a political party of their choice, and every member within a political party is entitled to the same right. He warned against the potential repercussions of denying this right, stating that it could lead to dictatorship on both the national and local lev­els. The intricacies of the case revolve around intra-party elections, bring­ing forth the delicate balance between party autonomy and adherence to democratic principles. The Election Commission’s challenge to the Pesha­war High Court’s decision to restore PTI’s election symbol stems from the alleged failure of the party to conduct intra-party polls in accordance with its constitution and election laws. This legal dispute exemplifies the ten­sion between a political party’s autonomy in managing its internal affairs and the broader democratic principles that guide the electoral process.

As legal proceedings unfold, the emphasis on democracy resonates as a cornerstone essential for both national and party-level governance. The case reflects the broader democratic ethos that underpins the func­tioning of political institutions. The struggle between the Election Com­mission and the PTI illuminates the critical role of democratic processes in ensuring transparency, fairness, and equal representation within po­litical parties. The urgency of the matter, highlighted by CJP Isa as “time-sensitive” with the impending general elections on February 8, 2024, underscores the paramount importance of preserving democratic val­ues. Democracy stands not only as a constitutional right for citizens but as a guiding principle for the internal workings of political entities. The legal intricacies of this case echo the sentiment that a robust democracy is vital for the stability and progress of a nation.

The observations made by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa shed light on the essential role of democracy, not only as a right for citizens but as a guiding force within political parties.As the legal proceedings contin­ue, the nation awaits a resolution that upholds the democratic spirit at both the national and party levels.