Disability Legislation in Pakistan

Before 18th constitutional amendment, there was only one major piece of legislation to protect legal rights of people with disabili­ties in Pakistan i.e., Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabil­itation) Ordinance, 1981. According to the disabled persons Ordinance of 1981 “Disabled person means a person who, on account of in­jury, disease or congenital deformity is handicapped for under­taking any gainful profession or employment in order to earn his livelihood, and includes a person who is blind, deaf, phys­ically handicapped or mentally retarded”. The ordinance fur­ther defines the disease as a physical or mental condition arising from the imperfect development of any organ.

This was a landmark development as it recognised rights of people with disabilities to health, education, and employment. However, this piece of legislation was based on traditional medical model of disability with a narrow view that expects from people with disability to adapt according to the environment instead of adapting environment according to their needs.

Between the approval of disabled person Ordinance in 1981 and devolution of powers to provinces in 2011, there was a paradigm shift at global level i.e., the adoption of United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in 2006. UN­CRPD sets out the fundamental human rights of people with disabili­ties. It promotes, protects, and ensures the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities. It also promotes respect for their inherent dignity. UN­CRPD urges state parties to ensure all the rights of people with dis­abilities on equal basis following the principle of full participation by people with disabilities. UNCRPD defines disability as any long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairment which, in inter­action with various barriers, may hinder the full and effective partic­ipation of disabled people in society on an equal basis with others. It urges state parties to update their legislation, policies, and plans in accordance with this definition.

In Pakistan, the post-devolution time has been excellent in terms of disability legislation. Since the ratification of UNCRPD by government of Pakistan in 2011, all the provinces, except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have developed provincial disability acts in line with principles set out by UNCRPD to protect rights of people with disabilities. These acts include The Baluchistan Persons with disabilities Act 2017, The Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, The ICT persons with Disabilities Act 2020 and The Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2022. All the acts comply fully with UN­CRPD and promotes Rights-Based approaches to disability inclusion.

Nonetheless, even a strong legislation means nothing without its im­plementation with letter and spirit. Poor enactment of laws and poli­cies is what Pakistan known for. Provinces were supposed to develop Rules of Business (RoBs) for successful implementation of disability acts. However, only Sindh has developed the RoBs so far and rest of the provinces are yet to develop these. Similarly, all entities were sup­posed to develop Disability Councils to provide an oversight for imple­mentation and take lead on monitoring of the progress. However, dis­ability council is formed only as federal level.

International development organisations such as Sightsavers and disability networks such as Community Based Inclusive Develop­ment Network (CBIDN) Pakistan are playing their role for develop­ment of Rules of Business in provinces. However, this has not been a priority for federal and provincial governments due to political un­rest and economic turmoil.

Nevertheless, this is not a story of the few. This is about the rights of over 35 million people with functional difficulties and should not be overlooked at the cost of other issues though important. As the elections are planned in February, and new government will be in place soon, the development of Rules of Business for implementation of disability acts should be a top priority to prove that state take care of the most margin­alised. Otherwise, the federal and provincial disability acts will remain just another legislation without enforcement. Provincial governments need to take measures to establish disability councils at first instance ensuring representation of people with disabilities. In terms of legisla­tion, the most urgent step is needed by KP government as the province has not yet approved disability act. This will not happen automatically. The stakeholders have a role to play. The Organisations of people with disabilities and disability rights activists to raise the voice for this.

Itfaq Khaliq Khan

The writer is an international development expert and a disability rights activist. He can be reached at itfaq.pmac@gmail.com