Djokovic primed for more success in new era at Australian Open

MELBOURNE - Novak Djokovic begins his Australian Open title defence against qualifier Dino Prizmic when the expanded Grand Slam kicks off on Sunday with few betting against him adding a record-extending 11th crown to his trophy cabinet in just over two weeks’ time.

The world number one also enters the tournament as the last of the ‘Big Three’ still stand­ing, following the retirement of Swiss maestro Roger Federer in 2022 and the con­tinued absence of his other fierce rival Rafa Nadal due to injury. Melbourne Park is preparing for its first tourna­ment in 25 years without either Fe­derer or Nadal but those fans hoping for a new champion to begin a new era may be left wanting as Djokovic eyes a 25th major to surpass Margaret Court’s haul.

“I’m just hoping I can start the season in a way I’ve been starting most of my seasons throughout my career - with a win in Australia, in Melbourne. My favourite place, no doubt,” Djokovic told reporters on Sat­urday. “The court where I’ve done great things and achieved my greatest Grand Slam results.

“I hope that I’m going to be able to, if not play at the level that I did last year, then be very close to that because that was one of the best tennis levels that I’ve ever played, here in Austra­lia last year.”

The Australian Open has had an extra day added to the sched­ule this year as organisers bid to curb the late finishes that have prompted heavy criticism over the years. But with Djokovic expected to breeze past the 18-year-old Prizmic and wom­en’s champion Aryna Sabalenka facing qualifier Ella Seidel after him, there could be a swift end to the opening day’s proceed­ings on Rod Laver Arena.

Iga Swiatek has dominated women’s tennis since the 2022 retirement of Australian Ash Barty and the four-times Grand Slam champion will also seek a fast start when she takes on 2020 winner Sofia Kenin on Monday. The Polish player has been in rip-roaring form in the new season having ended 2023 strongly by reclaiming the top ranking from Sabalenka at the WTA Finals after surrendering it during the US Open.