Donald Trump asked to pay NY Times nearly $400,000 in legal costs

NEW YORK - Former President Don­ald Trump has been or­dered to pay the New York Times nearly $400,000 (£313,900) in legal fees for a failed lawsuit. Mr Trump’s $100m lawsuit accused the news­paper and Mr Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, of “an insidious plot” to obtain his tax records. A judge dismissed it last year, saying its claims “fail as a matter of consti­tutional law”. The series of articles on Mr Trump’s financial affairs won a Pulitzer Prize. On Friday, New York Supreme Court Judge Robert Reed, a Democrat, ordered Mr Trump to re­pay the New York Times for fees in­curred by his failed legal action. The judge said he arrived at the amount, $392,638, after considering several matters, including “the complexity of the issues presented” in the law­suit, as well as the “ability and repu­tation” of the newspaper’s lawyers. The lawsuit, over a 2018 investiga­tion that alleged the former presi­dent was involved in “dubious tax schemes”, accused three journalists who reported on the story of work­ing with Mr Trump’s niece as part of a “personal vendetta” against him. It claimed they relentlessly pursued her and convinced her to turn over docu­ments. Judge Reed dismissed the case in May, saying that the legal system has “long recognised that reporters are entitled to engage in legal and or­dinary newsgathering activities”.