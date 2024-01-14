Drastic measures in power sector vital to control circular debt: FRIA

LAHORE - Senior vice chairman of the Ferozepur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) Shahbaz Aslam has stressed the need for overhauling the power sector through some drastic measures as the abnormal hike in base electricity tar­iff and the anti-theft drive have failed to control the power sector circular debt or the losses of distribution companies which have been increasing. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that power sector circular debt has climbed to Rs2,611 billion, while the losses by the distribution companies have enhanced by 26.22 per­cent to Rs77 billion.

Shahbaz Aslam said that total cost of inefficiencies in the power sector is esti­mated at a whopping Rs9.6 trillion during the last one and a half decades.

He further stated that the circular debt stock has crossed Rs4 trillion after Rs400 billion were added to it during the last fiscal year. He said that in present sce­nario the energy efficiency and conservation are key measures used by countries across the globe to mitigate associated risks. However, in the case of Pakistan, both en­ergy efficiency and conserva­tion were generally treated as alien concepts.

The SVC FRIA noted that there was an urgent need for upgradation of energy efficiency and conservation standards and strict enforce­ment, besides replacement of inefficient appliances and consumer awareness for responsible use of energy were other key areas which should be identified for ac­tion as a national priority. He estimated that a dollar out­flow of around $1.25 billion could be potentially saved annually through implemen­tation of efficiency and con­servation measures.

He pointed out that the line losses ran as high as 9pc over and above the percent­age allowed by NEPRA. He informed that theft and line losses should be addressed through advanced metering and cabling. Economy has been under adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine, and domestic challenges, including from accommoda­tive policies that resulted in uneven growth. Steadfast implementation of correc­tive policies and reforms remain essential to regain macroeconomic stability, ad­dress imbalances and lay the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Efforts to strengthen the viability of the energy sec­tor and reduce unsustain­able losses are also essential. Further efforts to reduce poverty and protect the most vulnerable by enhancing tar­geted transfers are impor­tant, especially in the current high inflation environment.

Shahbaz Aslam said that Pakistan, being a net im­porter of energy resources, was facing serious supply-side challenges, as the global price of crude oil and im­ported coal had witnessed a continuous rise, leading to a significant threat to coun­try’s energy security.

He said that the sector needs to be deregulated in letter and spirit, as nothing can work unless the DISCOs are truly empowered and al­lowed to act independently. He pointed out that the pow­er sector has been suffering from miss-governance, lack of DISCOs’ competence and missing coordination be­tween the generation and distribution systems.

The sector alone can drag the economy down to an abyss unless it is resolved. And for that to happen, noth­ing short of deregulation and privatization will work, as successive governments have used the energy sector for their political gains by taking decisions that have resulted in unabated rise of circular debt.

So, the government will have to review the situation holistically with a mandate to consider and recommend measures to be taken for conservation of energy.

The FRIA SVC said that the government is not ready yet to undertake structural reforms related to circular debt and management of state owned enterprises.