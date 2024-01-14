Sunday, January 14, 2024
ECP directs KP IG to provide security to JUI-F workers

ECP directs KP IG to provide security to JUI-F workers
Web Desk
10:20 PM | January 14, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the authorities concerned to provide security to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers.

The chief election commissioner communicated to the KP IG to give JUI-F workers security facility to ensure peaceful election campaign.

JUI-F leader Moulana Hafiz Waqas had approached the ECP for the security of the party members during the election campaign.

 Earlier, a remote-controlled device had targeted vehicle of JUI-F leader Qari Khairullah on Wednesday.

Khairullah would contest the elections from PK-19 on the Feb 8 polls.

The explosion caused damage to Khairullah's car, but luckily the JUI-F leader was not hurt.

The incident took place in KP’s Mamund tehsil of the Malakand division, with the JUI-F nominee for the PK-19 constituency, being the intended target.

