ECP issues strict orders on cross-party symbol requests

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday issued an order pro­hibiting candidates from seeking elec­tion symbols affiliated with parties other than their own. The electoral watchdog issued this order when the matter of election symbols of the par­ty has become controversial.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) election symbol has remained under discussion in the media and top court. The top election regulatory body , in an issued order, adopted a stance the legal stance on reports of PTI’s symbol being utilised as a ‘bats­man’ emphasising the need for adher­ence to electoral regulations.

“Numerous applications from can­didates, attempting to manipulate the system, have flooded the Election Commission, prompting concerns of deception and violations of electoral laws,” it said. The order also said that any attempt to deceive the Commis­sion by seeking an election symbol from a party other than one’s own constitutes a breach of the law.

The Election Commission’s order explicitly states that candidates, who are already members of a political party, are prohibited from requesting the symbol of another party. Return­ing Officers (ROs) have been instruct­ed not to grant any alternative election symbol to such candidates. Referring to the Election Act, it highlighted that a candidate must present a party affili­ation certificate, emphasising that an individual cannot simultaneously be­long to more than one political party. The Commission reiterated the impor­tance of following legal procedures, citing the Supreme Court decision in the Habib Akram case.

“Violation of Section 66 of the Election Act, 2017, was emphasized by the spokesperson, underscoring that candidates submitting incom­plete nomination papers, particularly those neglecting to submit the re­quired affidavit, will face rejection,” it added. The Election Commission em­phasised that candidates must bear the consequences for any false state­ments made in the affidavit attached to their nomination papers.