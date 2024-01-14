ECP urged to provide level playing field to all political parties

TIMERGARA - On Saturday, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, a cen­tral leader of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), emphasized the im­portance of a level playing field for all political par­ties in the upcoming general elections. Addressing a party workers’ convention in Talash Lower Dir, he urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the apex court to ensure that the elections take place on February 8 without depriving any specific party of its election symbol.

The event, organized by the JI Youth Wing Ta­lash chapter, witnessed a significant turnout of par­ty workers and youths from the area. Notable speak­ers at the convention included JI candidate for NA 7 Maulana Dr Muhammad Ismail, PK 16 candidate Shad Nawaz Khan, former tehsil Nazim Riaz Muham­mad, JI Youth wing district president Ateeq-ur-Reh­man, JI tehsil emir Malik Sher Bahadar, Muhsin Khan, and others.

Recognizing the impact of youth votes, Senator Mushtaq stressed that the 130 million youths in the country play a crucial role. He called upon the JI Youth wing to mobilize both youths and women to vote for JI, promising to provide education to every child, healthcare to every citizen, and distribute na­tional resources equally among the people.

Senator Mushtaq asserted that the right to vote be­longs to all 250 million Pakistanis, urging the Elec­tion Commission to ensure timely elections. He expressed confidence that militancy would not suc­ceed, and elections would proceed as scheduled on Feb 8. “We will not allow anyone to postpone elec­tions,” declared Senator Mushtaq.

Condemning the arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Move­ment (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, Senator Mush­taq deemed it illegal and unconstitutional. He also spoke against the ‘forced disappearance’ of Balochis, supporting their genuine demands.

The JI leader highlighted the party’s commitment to an Islamic system that ensures equal facilities for education, healthcare, and shelter, as well as justice for all, regardless of social and financial status. Sena­tor Mushtaq accused rulers of looting national wealth and pledged that the JI would hold accountable all those involved. Addressing the justice system, he raised concerns about the 2.1 million under-trial cas­es in courts, attributing the situation to ruling ‘mafias’ with influence even in the parliament and judiciary.

“Some individuals and political parties may at­tempt to postpone the general elections under the guise of militancy, but the JI will not allow it,” assert­ed Senator Mushtaq. He emphasized that delaying polls would amount to surrendering before militants.

Regarding the current country situation, Senator Mushtaq highlighted the weekly increase in prices of daily-use items and the rising unemployment rate among millions of educated youths. He stated that free, fair, and transparent elections are the only solu­tion to the nation’s problems and criticized the unfair practice of depriving a political party of its election symbol and arresting its candidates.