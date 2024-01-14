Elections must be held on scheduled date: QWP chief

PESHAWAR - In defiance of calls to postpone the upcoming general elections, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao emphasized on Saturday that the scheduled date must be upheld, allowing the peo­ple to democratically elect their representatives.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Sher­pao village, Charsadda district, Sherpao dismissed the notion of delaying the elections due to concerns over law and order and adverse weather conditions. He argued that such postponement would only exac­erbate the existing challenges and insisted that elec­tions were pivotal for bringing political and economic stability to the country. Sherpao urged political par­ties to collaborate in navigating the nation through its current crises. Post-election, he stressed the im­portance of concerted efforts to revive the econo­my and address the deteriorating law and order sit­uation. Encouraging citizens to exercise their voting rights, Sherpao emphasized the role of elected repre­sentatives in uplifting their respective areas.

“We are dedicated to serving the people,” Sherpao affirmed, highlighting his party’s commitment to the development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Cautioning voters against falling for empty promises, he advised scrutiny of candidates’ track records be­fore casting their ballots.

Expressing concern for the financial challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sherpao criticized the neglect of the province’s rights and the shelving of crucial development projects. Holding the PTI re­sponsible for the province’s dire financial state after nearly a decade of rule, he advocated for an end to ex­perimental political practices that harm the economy.