Fawad says all legal formalities completed for PIA’s sell-off

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Privatisation Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad on Saturday said that all the legal formalities had been completed for the privatisation of Pakistan International Air­lines (PIA). Talking to a private news chan­nel, he outlined various stages of the pro­cess for the PIA’s privatization, saying that the Privatization Commission was diligently executing the task. Fawad said that in order to ensure transparency in the PIA’s privati­zation, the representatives of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), besides the ministries of education, law, and finance had also been taken on board. Fawad said the caretaker government was carrying out the privatiza­tion under the constitutional amendments enacted by the previous elected govern­ment. The decision to the effect was taken by the then government to prevent further deterioration of the economy, he added.

The minister rejected rumors of negotia­tions about buying of the PIA by a foreign government. Such baseless allegations were being levelled by certain elements for their vested interests, he added. To a question, he said that the caretaker federal cabinet would ensure that no employee of the PIA was unjustly deprived of their legitimate rights. He underscored the urgent need for reforms to prevent further deterioration of public institutions, including the PIA.