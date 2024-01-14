Final list of candidates for one NA, 3 KP PA seats in Khyber announced

KHYBER - The list of candidates for the Na­tional Assembly and Provincial As­sembly seats in Khyber has been officially released for public notice. Ac­cording to the Returning Officer (RO) for the National Assembly seat (NA-27), Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rehman, 14 candidates re­main in the contest, while eight candi­dates withdrew their candidatures.

Similarly, for the Provincial Assem­bly seats, the RO for Landi Kotal (PK-69 Khyber-1), Irshad Mohmand, reported that 28 candidates are set to contest the slot. In PK-70 Khyber-2, 26 candidates will compete, as mentioned by RO Jam­rud Aamer Zeb. RO Bara confirmed 25 candidates for PK-71 Khyber-3.

Major political parties, including Pa­kistan Muslim League (PML-N), Awa­mi National Party (ANP), Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Ma­zloom Ullasi Tehreek (MUT), along with numerous independent candi­dates, have fielded their nominees for the upcoming general election sched­uled on February 8, 2024.

Notably, the winner of the NA seat in the 2018 election, former Federal Min­ister for Religious Affairs in the PTI government Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, has withdrawn his candidature. The party ticket has been issued to ex-parliamen­tarian Iqbal Afridi of Bara.

MOHMAND: The final lists of candi­dates for NA-26, PK-67, and PK-68 of Mohmand district for the general elec­tions scheduled on February 8 have been released. Four candidates with­drew from NA-26, resulting in a final list of 12 candidates for the single Na­tional Assembly seat.

In PK-67-1 Lower Mohmand, eight candidates returned their papers, leaving 17 candidates in the competi­tion. Similarly, in PK-68-Mohmand 2, six candidates withdrew their papers, leaving 19 candidates in the field. A to­tal of 48 candidates will compete in the three constituencies, including one na­tional and two provincial seats.

Withdrawals include notable fig­ures such as Senator Hilal Rehman, Ta­jbar Khan, Qurban Ali Khan, Malik Ab­dul Rahman, and others. In District Mohmand, JUI, PTI, ANP, Karwan Reh­man Independent group, Jamaat-e-Is­lami, and PML-N are among the con­tested positions.