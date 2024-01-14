Final list of candidates for one NA, 3 KP PA seats in Khyber announced

KHYBER - The list of candidates for the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats in Khyber has been officially released for public notice. According to the Returning Officer (RO) for the National Assembly seat (NA-27), Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rehman, 14 candidates remain in the contest, while eight candidates withdrew their candidatures.
Similarly, for the Provincial Assembly seats, the RO for Landi Kotal (PK-69 Khyber-1), Irshad Mohmand, reported that 28 candidates are set to contest the slot. In PK-70 Khyber-2, 26 candidates will compete, as mentioned by RO Jamrud Aamer Zeb. RO Bara confirmed 25 candidates for PK-71 Khyber-3.
Major political parties, including Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Mazloom Ullasi Tehreek (MUT), along with numerous independent candidates, have fielded their nominees for the upcoming general election scheduled on February 8, 2024.
Notably, the winner of the NA seat in the 2018 election, former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs in the PTI government Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, has withdrawn his candidature. The party ticket has been issued to ex-parliamentarian Iqbal Afridi of Bara.
MOHMAND: The final lists of candidates for NA-26, PK-67, and PK-68 of Mohmand district for the general elections scheduled on February 8 have been released. Four candidates withdrew from NA-26, resulting in a final list of 12 candidates for the single National Assembly seat.
In PK-67-1 Lower Mohmand, eight candidates returned their papers, leaving 17 candidates in the competition. Similarly, in PK-68-Mohmand 2, six candidates withdrew their papers, leaving 19 candidates in the field. A total of 48 candidates will compete in the three constituencies, including one national and two provincial seats.
Withdrawals include notable figures such as Senator Hilal Rehman, Tajbar Khan, Qurban Ali Khan, Malik Abdul Rahman, and others. In District Mohmand, JUI, PTI, ANP, Karwan Rehman Independent group, Jamaat-e-Islami, and PML-N are among the contested positions.