Sunday, January 14, 2024
Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Minister

APP
January 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Care­taker Sindh Informa­tion Minister Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Saturday said his ministry had al­ways taken measures for the welfare and support of journalists. Talking to the media persons at Hyder­abad Press Club here, he said the ministry was also taking measures to provide financial support to journal­ists coping with emergency situations. The minister ap­prised that the Information officials had been directed to convene the meeting of the accreditation commit­tee without delay to issue accreditation cards to the journalists. Responding to a question regarding Jan Muhammad Mahar murder case, the minister said the law enforcement agencies were trying to apprehend the accused persons. He as­sured that the family of Ma­har would get justice. “All the perpetrators would be behind the bars soon,” he added. Irshad Ali Chandio, Regional Director Informa­tion, was also present on the occasion. The minister earlier visited Public School Hyderabad, the city’s larg­est semi-government school, accompanied by Commissioner Syed Khalid Haider Shah.

Govt fails to collect required tax from cigarette industry

APP

