French foreign minister visits Kyiv, says Ukraine ‘will remain priority’

KYIV, UKRAINE - France’s new foreign minister Stephane Sejourne on Saturday renewed his country’s support for Ukraine as he visited Kyiv in his first official trip abroad with the Russian invasion nearing a sec­ond anniversary. The visit comes at a crucial time for Ukraine with allies struggling to secure fund­ing while some worry that Kyiv could be forgotten amid new conflicts in the Middle East.

“Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France’s priority,” Sejourne said.

Sejourne explained that “the fundamental prin­ciples of international law and the values of Eu­rope, as well as the security interests of the French” were at stake in Ukraine. “Russia hopes Ukraine and its supporters will get tired before it does. We will not falter,” Sejourne added. France has supported Kiev both militarily and diplomat­ically since the beginning of the war, but crit­ics say it could do more. Sejourne was speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Ku­leba, who praised the minister’s “important” visit immediately after his appointment, despite Rus­sian strikes on the country.

“I am grateful to you for your courage, for the fact that he did not turn around on the way,” Ku­leba said.