Gold rate increases by Rs950 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs950 and was sold at Rs217,450 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs216,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs814 to Rs186,428 from Rs185,614 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,893 from Rs170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,068 from $2,056, the Association reported.