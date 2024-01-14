Sunday, January 14, 2024
Gold rate increases by Rs950 per tola

APP
January 14, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs950 and was sold at Rs217,450 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs216,500 on last trad­ing day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs814 to Rs186,428 from Rs185,614 where­as the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,893 from Rs170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Asso­ciation reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,068 from $2,056, the Association reported.

APP

