Govt urged to resume affordable house financing scheme

KARACHI - The government should resume the affordable house financing scheme through commer­cial banks to facilitate masses for purchasing and constructing resi­dential housing units to revive economic activi­ties across the country. This was stated by the real estate tycoon and founder of Shangrila City, Syed Afzal Hameed, at the annual meetup of developers and the launch of one-window solutions for allotees of the international hous­ing project at a local hotel here on Thursday. Speaking to the media, he said the real estate stirs commercial activi­ties in construction and various allied sectors, including steel, cement, paint, cable, marbles, etc, which ultimately benefits the economy through taxes and em­ployment opportunities. The real estate is the mother of construction industry, it contributes a significant role to the GDP every year, he re­marked. Despite various challenges, the admin­istration of Shangrila City introduced hous­ing projects for middle income groups, includ­ing an international themed apartment, and began the process of procession to allo­tees at a given time. He added that owning a de­cent residential unit is a dream these days, but it had been made pos­sible through affordable projects launched by Aimal Builders. On the occasion, CEO Al Meeraj Marketing, Kashan Sid­diqui said the success of any housing project depends on its construc­tion, facilities, amenities and payment structure, which the administra­tion of Shangrila City as­sured to win the trust of its customers. He lauded the role of partners and dealers in this project to make it successful, which began to receive booking of the hous­ing units from day one of the launch, receiving overwhelming response from the buyers and investors. The annual event was also attended by the city’s renowned builders, developers, and dealers.