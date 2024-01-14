HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clari­fied that reports being circulated in the media al­leging that the authority suffered billions of rupees loss by unlawfully allotting 5 commercial plots are not true. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the HDA’s spokesman Nadeem Yousuf denied that any such alloca­tion had been made in the Kohsar housing scheme in Latifabad. He maintained that some unverified sto­ries in that regard were be­ing shared on social media and published in a section of the press in recent days. He said such allegations were misleading the public besides sullying the repu­tation of the HDA’s officers. Yousuf pointed out that it was alleged that the com­mercial plot number A-48, A-50, A-51, A-67 and A-68 had been allocated to some individual in violation of the rules. He claimed that the said 5 plots were still the property of the authority and that those plots had not been allocated to anyone.