Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots

APP
January 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clari­fied that reports being circulated in the media al­leging that the authority suffered billions of rupees loss by unlawfully allotting 5 commercial plots are not true. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the HDA’s spokesman Nadeem Yousuf denied that any such alloca­tion had been made in the Kohsar housing scheme in Latifabad. He maintained that some unverified sto­ries in that regard were be­ing shared on social media and published in a section of the press in recent days. He said such allegations were misleading the public besides sullying the repu­tation of the HDA’s officers. Yousuf pointed out that it was alleged that the com­mercial plot number A-48, A-50, A-51, A-67 and A-68 had been allocated to some individual in violation of the rules. He claimed that the said 5 plots were still the property of the authority and that those plots had not been allocated to anyone.

25.6m metric tons of wheat production expected in Punjab

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024