HEC to organize NFDP for newly inducted faculty from December 26

ISLAMABAD - The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) orga­nized the third cohort of National Faculty Develop­ment Programme (NFDP) for newly inducted faculty members from December 26, 2023 to January 11, 2024 at HEC Regional Centre, Karachi. Twenty-three faculty members from public sector higher educa­tion institutions across the Sindh attended the train­ing. Managing Director NAHE, Ms. Noor Amna Malik, was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony, said a press release issued here Saturday. During the training, sessions were held on Effective Teaching and Learning, Course Design, Lesson Plan­ning and Delivery, Assessment and Evaluation, Tech­nology in Classroom, Learning Management System, Grant Writing, Publishing Research, and Personal and Professional Development.