‘Hijacked’ by lawyers, is PTI totally relying on popularity?

ISLAMABAD - February 8 is the polling day. Every party has almost an­nounced their candidates for the national assembly and four provincial assemblies’ seats.

The process of filing of nom­ination papers, scrutiny and appeals before the tribunals has completed amidst a lot of ‘activity’. With the parties hav­ing finalised their candidates, the nation is entering into an otherwise the most joyous phase of the whole process; the election campaign.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has passed through a dif­ficult time while reaching this stage. Their main leadership is in jails, their candidates faced difficulties while filing nomi­nations. Nonetheless, PTI’s po­tential candidates managed to get themselves on the revised lists of the candidates.

As the PTI’s leadership was in jails, the lawyers associ­ated with the party actively pursued the cases against the leadership, workers and sup­porters. New PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan is also a law­yer. According to the political observers, the lawyers have al­most ‘hijacked’ the party with others having little to no say in the party’s affairs. Lack of co­ordination and command also contributed to this situation as these are not normal times for the former ruling party.

Like other parties, the PTI has also shared the lists of its can­didates. A careful scrutiny of the PTI lists suggests that the cur­rent leadership has poor under­standing of constituency pol­itics. Riding on the popularity wave, they have almost ignored the dynamics of elections while choosing candidates, especially in the semi-urban and rural ar­eas. They have totally relied on the purported popularity of the party while ignoring the impact a strong candidate could have on the election outcome.

It seems that the PTI was not much bothered about the face while issuing tickets as it thought that it is popular enough to beat the opponents no matter who is in the field. That seems the reason that they introduced new faces. A consid­erable number of the potential party candidates are from the layers community. But in urban areas, a new face could work, however, remote areas’ voters see the candidate first.

As we look at the constituen­cy NA-106 (T T Singh-II), the PTI has fielded Khalid Nawaz Sudharich as its candidate. The background discussion with the constituency people suggests that hardly a few in the constit­uency could have his prior in­troduction. He is almost a new face fielded against a three-time PML-N winner. One can easily predict the outcome of the polls.

In NA-70 (Sialkot-I), the party has nominated Mubashar Awan Advocate. Though he is a lawyer but a weaker candidate, accord­ing to the constituency people. Same is the case with NA-72 (Si­alkot-III) where the party has fielded Amjad Ali Bajwa.

Interestingly, the party also awarded tickets to two of the ‘PML-N candidates’; one in NA-61 (Jhelum-II) where it nomi­nated Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal and the other in PP-208 (Khan­ewal-IV) where the ticket was awarded to one Muhammad Yousaf Khan. According to me­dia reports, Kandwal had for­mally applied for a PML-N tick­et before being awarded the PTI ticket, causing severe reaction among the constituency voters associated with the party.

In NA-161 (Bahawal­nagar-II), the party has allocat­ed ticket to Imtiaz Alam Gilani, former Secretary General SAF­MA just to invite disapprov­al from the political observers and the voters over Gilani’s ve­hemently criticizing founding chairman PTI Imran Khan on different occasions.

In urban centres like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, the faces may matter a little given the claimed popu­larity of the party. The party has fielded two prominent lawyers; Sardar Latif Khosa and Sal­man Akram Raja in Lahore and is hoping for good results. But the same formula would hardly work in rural areas.

Furthermore, the PTI has not accommodated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his Nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on two Rawalpin­di seats just to leave their voters in a dilemma. According to the party sympathizers, the voter in these constituencies is con­fused as he will have to choose between the party guidelines and the sympathies and support of Sheikh Rashid for the PTI and ImranKhan even under a diffi­cult situation.

Similarly, Fawad Chaudhry in Jhelum, Jamshed Cheema and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in Lahore should also have been accommodated for their long association and sympathy for the party.

Ideally, the coming days should have been much nois­ier after the aspirants waded through the technicalities as­sociated with the candidature. There would have been public rallies, flag flooding and late-night sittings at the camps of the candidates. But this time, it seems that the people will sit home awaiting the polling day. It looks that this time the run-up to the election will be more peaceful than ever before.