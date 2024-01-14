Housing minister living in container to monitor Bund Road project

LAHORE - On the specific directive of Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi, Provincial Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir has adopted a temporary residence in a container placed at the Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor project site. Azfar Ali Nasir has been as­signed the task to undertake 24 hours monitoring for the comple­tion of Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor project. Under the mission to accomplish public welfare projects before the stipu­lated deadline in Punjab, he is busy in overseeing the project from morning till night. He will continue living in the container till the completion of the project. Azfar Ali Nasir visited the project late at night and inspected the ongoing construction activities. He issued necessary directions to the contractor for timely completion of the project. The minister also chaired a container meeting and directed to utilise all necessary resources to expedite pace of work on the project. He stated that on the direction of the CM, he would remain in the container till the completion of the project. CM Mohsin Naqvi is working day and night to provide maximum relief to the people, he said and added that he was a volunteer of the CM and would tread on his footsteps. The Commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, and contractors were also present.

REPAIR, MAINTENANCE OF ROADS REVIEWED

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro and Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed monitored the extensive repair and main­tenance work being carried out at the vital road linking the Model Town Link Road to Ittefaq Hospital here on Saturday. Both officers inspected the pace of development and repair work of the project and directed the contractors to timely complete city roads. A total of 414 development projects are un­derway in the city on the instructions of the care­taker government of Punjab.