Import, export at Torkham Border suspended

KHYBER - Import and export activities, in addition to transit trade, came to a standstill at the Torkham border when entry for drivers bound for Pakistan was re­stricted on Saturday. This restriction, imposed due to the lack of proper visas and passports, prevented drivers from crossing into Pakistan.

Truckers reported that since 11:00 pm on Friday, Pakistani authorities required drivers to present valid visas and passports for entry. Consequently, as many lacked the necessary visas, they were unable to proceed into Pakistan. The loaded vehicles were parked at a designated area in Torkham.

Yasir Arafat, Assistant Director of the Federal Intel­ligence Agency (FIA) Torkham, confirmed the news, stating that while the border was open for pedestrian crossing, drivers were not permitted to enter Paki­stan without a valid visa. Office bearers of the trans­port association in Torkham and other trade unions criticized the visa policy for truckers, expressing con­cerns about its negative impact on business activities at the border. The suspension of import and export operations resulted in long queues of loaded trucks on both sides of the border.

It’s worth noting that following the Army Public School incident on December 16, 2015, passport and visa policies were made mandatory at the Torkham border. However, drivers were initially exempted from the visa requirement, with the provision that they must present a valid passport at the border.