‘Intense’ US blizzard blows Iowa caucus campaigning off course

DES MOINES - Plunging temperatures, whipping wind and buck­ets of snow derailed the final stretch of caucus campaigning in the US state of Iowa Friday as Re­publican presidential hopefuls delivered their last pitches to voters. Forecasters warned of “fairly intense blizzard conditions” throughout much of the Midwestern state, as the National Weather Service (NWS) said gusts of 50 to 55 miles (80 to 89 kilometers) per hour, paired with blowing snow, could reduce visibility down to a quarter of a mile. The extreme weather was making life dif­ficult for White House hopefuls Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who both canceled events just days before Monday’s caucus in Iowa -- the first vote of the 2024 White House race.

“We want everyone to be safe,” DeSantis told re­porters in the state capital Des Moines. The storm will be followed by an “Arctic outbreak” of “bitter cold,” according to the NWS, with wind chill fall­ing below -30 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 Celsius) in Iowa and across the region over the weekend. Another two or more inches of snow was also pre­dicted for the state, for a total of up to 10 inches in some areas, creating whiteout conditions.