Islamabad Police reject PTI chief’s claims of torture on family

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Bar­rister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday claimed that his house was broken into by masked men, and his son and nephew were beaten, while he was attending the Su­preme Court hearing regarding his party’s electoral symbol of bat.

During the hearing he told Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa that four pick­up trucks were at his resi­dence where they roughed up his family and also confiscated a computer and documents. He asked the court to excuse him from the hearing and left. During his absence, the chief justice called Ad­ditional Attorney Gener­al Chaudhry Amir Reh­man to the rostrum and said: “Nothing like this should happen, if it is happening.” At this, the additional attorney gen­eral also left the court to take stock of the situ­ation. Following a brief absence, Gohar returned to the court, to which the chief justice asked if all was right. The PTI chair­man described the situa­tion as “very serious” and wanted to tell more but was not given the permis­sion by the chief justice, who again instructed the additional attorney gen­eral to get the situation “fixed”. The chief justice told Barrister Gohar he could accompany the at­torney general if he want­ed to but the PTI chair­man chose to continue with the hearing. Later in the day, Islamabad Police said the city DPO had vis­ited Gohar’s residence on the instructions of Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.