Israel to continue war in Gaza regardless of ICJ ruling: Netanyahu

Israel's prime minister vowed Saturday to continue the country's war in the Gaza Strip, regardless of the outcome of a genocide lawsuit filed against it by South Africa with the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"We will continue the war in the Gaza Strip until we achieve all our objectives. The Hague and the axis of evil will not stop us," Benjamin Netanyahu told journalists, without clarifying what his meaning by "axis of evil."

Noting that Saturday marked the 100th day of the war, which has so far claimed the lives of over 23,800 people in Gaza, he said Israel would continue until it met its objectives, including the elimination of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the repatriation of all hostages, and ensuring the enclave "does not pose a threat" to the country in the future.

"To achieve this goal, we will present a budget tomorrow (Sunday) that will bring more funds for security," Netanyahu added.

He also addressed the matter of the Philadelphia Corridor, a narrow 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) strip of land running along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Netanyahu said that without control over the route, Israel "cannot eliminate Hamas, and we are considering all options regarding it."

The Israeli prime minister said Tel Aviv "will not transfer funds to the Palestinian Authority that may assist Hamas in any way."

The International Court of Justice in The Hague held public hearings on Thursday and Friday as part of the beginning of the case filed last month by South Africa against Israel for alleged "crimes of genocide" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The court is expected to determine its future steps in the coming days regarding the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel.