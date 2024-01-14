ISSI holds event marking Global Day of Action for Gaza

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Afghan­istan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized an event to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on the ‘Global Day of Ac­tion for Gaza.’ Mr. Nader al Turk, Deputy Head of the Palestine Mission in Pakistan, joined on the occasion. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Direc­tor General ISSI; Ambas­sador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI; Di­rector CAMEA, Ms. Am­ina Khan; and members of team CAMEA were present.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his re­marks, emphasised Pa­kistan’s abiding support for the legitimate cause of the Palestinian peo­ple and a just solution through the establish­ment of an independent, viable, sovereign and contiguous Palestini­an State along the pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as its capital. He reiterated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ stance regard­ing Pakistan’s support for South Africa’s appli­cation before the Inter­national Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Isra­el’s violation of its obli­gations under the 1951 Genocide Convention in relation to the Pales­tinian people in Gaza. He asserted that the re­lentless military oper­ations by Israel against the Palestinians could not be deemed justifia­ble under the pretext of self-defence. Expressing solidarity with the Pal­estinian people over the enormous human loss­es incurred due to Is­raeli onslaught, he also underscored Pakistan’s stance for an immedi­ate and unconditional ceasefire.

Ms. Amina Khan, while expressing her views, stated that Pakistan will continue to stand firmly with the people of Pales­tine until the legitimate rights of the people are achieved.

She strongly con­demned Israel’s sys­tematic and brutal oc­cupation, tantamount to genocide, and called for the lifting of the inhu­mane siege and urgent need for a ceasefire.

Mr. Nader al Turk high­lighted the dire condi­tions faced by Palestin­ian civilians, especially children and women, in the Gaza Strip. He re­ferred to the ongoing situation as genocide and also said that Pales­tinians are resilient and determined to uphold their rights until jus­tice is served. Speaking about the solidarity and support from Pakistan, he expressed gratitude for the continuous his­toric support extended by the government and people of Pakistan. Mr. Turk commended the visionary stance of Pa­kistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, regarding Pal­estine. He also termed the relationship be­tween Pakistan and Pal­estine as deep and ex­pressed his belief that it will continue to grow stronger.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood reiterated Pa­kistan’s support for Pal­estine, and stressed the urgent need for a cease­fire, which he said was the responsibility of the international commu­nity