It is a matter of life and death, Bilawal tells party workers ahead of polls

BAHAWALPUR - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday that presently, the country has been facing financial challeng­es and after coming into pow­er, his party would introduce a dynamic economic plan. He was addressing a public gath­ering at a hockey stadium in Bahawalpur.

He arrived in Bahawalpur in connection with the election campaign for the PPP candi­dates who had been contesting the general elections 2024 on the ticket of PPP.

“The rest of the political par­ties represent the elite while the PPP represents the com­mon people. If the people stamp the symbol of the arrow, then the government forming resul­tantly will be theirs.” Bilawal went on to say that one politi­cal party is contesting the elec­tions to avoid prison, while the other is doing so for its leader to be released from jail. The PPP is the only party that is contesting solely for the people.

The PPP chairman also said that the Jiyalas of his party would have to struggle for their victory and work hard as if it is a matter of life and death.

He said that presently, our country has been facing chal­lenges of price hikes, pover­ty and unemployment. “It was the founder of PPP, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who brought the coun­try out of financial crisis when the country faced it in past,” he remembered, adding that now, PPP once again had accept­ed the challenge to introduce a dynamic economic plan for the country to resolve issues about the national economy.

He said that it was his party who always played the role of people-friendly and supported poor segments of society. “Ev­eryone knows that PPP has an image of a people-friendly polit­ical party,” he said. He criticised that several other political par­ties had supported the elite class instead of the poor. He resolved that the PPP would eliminate poverty in the country after com­ing to power. He urged PPP activ­ists to convey the 10-point man­ifesto of the PPP to the masses.

He said that PPP would bring a policy of free electricity for people by 300 units, double of salaries of employees, build three million houses for peo­ple, free education, free health facilities and Waseela Rozgaar scheme in the Benzair Income Support Program.

He further said that PPP would give ownership rights to people who had been liv­ing in slums. “Quaid-e-Awaam, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto introduced five marla scheme, his daugh­ter, Benazir Bhutto introduced seven marla scheme and now the PPP has been going to build three million houses for people and giving ownership rights to people living in slums,” he said.

He said that PPP would also in­troduce a Kisaan card for farm­ers and an agricultural insur­ance policy. He said that Youth Cards and Youth Centers would also be introduced to resolve un­employment issues. He said that students would enjoy free meals at their schools. He announced that after coming into power, the PPP would build an Information Technology University and Car­diology Hospital in Bahawalpur.