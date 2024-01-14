IWCCI delegation visits FPCCI

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of the Islam­abad Women’s Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) led by Samina Fazil Found­er President of IWCCI visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Indus­try (FPCCI). They met with FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and newly elected mem­bers and felicitated them on winning the FPCCI election, said a press release. Speak­ing on the occasion, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh said that women empowerment is at the top of our agenda without which the dream of national development can­not be achieved. He said that IWCCI is one of the most effective women’s chambers in the country which is playing a laudable role in empowering women through entrepreneur­ship. He said that the FPCCI will extend all possible help towards this noble cause, add­ing that financial and digital literacy is very important to empower women. Karim Aziz Malik Chairman FPC­CI Capital Office and Malik Sohail Hussain Chairman Coordina­tion said that women empowerment is a challenge in Pakistan but it’s necessary to improve the economic landscape in the coun­try. They urged the government to simplify policies and provide an enabling environment for small medium busi­nesses run by women.