Jacinda Ardern marries partner Clarke Gayford in private ceremony

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s former prime min­ister Jacinda Ardern has married her long-term partner Clarke Gay­ford in a small private ceremony in North Island. The couple had intended to tie the knot in 2022 but cancelled during strict Covid restrictions that Ms Ardern’s gov­ernment imposed on the country. Ms Ardern gave a five-minute wed­ding speech to dozens of guests.

The couple have been together for a decade and have a five-year-old daughter, Neve, together. The wed­ding took place in Hawke’s Bay at Craggy Range Winery on the east coast of North Island, about 310km (190 miles) north of the capital Wellington. Ms Ardern wore a fit­ted ivory dress by designer Juliette Hogan, who is reportedly a close friend of the ex-PM and a long veil clipped onto a chignon up-do hair­style. Her shoes are from Mount Maunganui designer Chaos and Harmony, the New Zealand Her­ald reports. She was carrying a white cascading bouquet. Daugh­ter Neve walked into the cer­emony with her father and wore a dress made of fabric from her grandmother Laurell Ardern’s wedding dress. The bride’s hair­dresser, Tane Tomoana, shared pictures of “paua and snapper” rolls enjoyed by guests. Ms Ard­ern, 43, served as prime minister of New Zealand for more than five years and announced she was resigning from public office last January, saying she did not have “enough in the tank”. She earned international recognition for her style of leadership, partic­ularly in the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019. In her fi­nal speech in parliament, Ardern.