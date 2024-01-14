JUI-F finalises candidates for polls in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) finalized its national and provincial candidates for Peshawar district on Saturday. Noor Alam Khan is nominated for NA-28, and Akhunzada Irfanullah for NA-29. Further details include Nasir Khan Musazai for NA-30, Maulana Saeedul­lah for NA-31, and Maulana Hussain Madani for NA-32.

In the Provincial Assembly, Azan Khan is nominated for PK 72, Maulana Abdul Haseeb for PK 73, Ejaz Khan for PK 74, Shehryar Khan for PK 75, Niaz Muhammad for PK 76, and Haji Safat­ullah for PK 77. Zahir Shah will be the candidate for PK-78, Maulana Ata-ul-Haq Darwish for PK-79, and Maulana Amanullah Haqqani for PK-80.

Similarly, Arbab Farooq is nominat­ed for PK 81, Siddiqur Rahman Para­cha for PK 82, Haji Mohammad Umar for PK 83, and Malik Naushad Khan for PK 84.