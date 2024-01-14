Sunday, January 14, 2024
Kashmore: Police, Rangers launch anti-bandit operation to recover hostages

January 14, 2024
KASHMORE  -  The law enforcement agencies have launched operation in katcha area to recover an abducted truck driver and other hostages from bandit gangs on Saturday.

The anti-bandit operation being led by the po­lice chief of Kashmore and the rangers wing com­mander, has been launched in katcha area of Ghel­pur police station jurisdiction.

SSP Bashir Brohi has said that the district police have launched the operation with armoured carri­ers. “Over 10 police pickets have been established in katcha area and all entry and exit points of the area have been completely sealed,” police officer said.

Police chief claimed that nine hostages will be soon recovered from bandits. Riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab, popularly known as katcha area, have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes, on both banks of the Indus River allegedly with the backing of local influential persons.

Govt fails to collect required tax from cigarette industry

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugi­tives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

