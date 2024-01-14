KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the KMC in col­laboration with Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP) will train the citi­zens of Karachi to provide immedi­ate emergency aid in case of heart attacks and injuries so that precious lives can be saved.

It will be started by the department of City Warden and we will train thou­sands of citizens of Karachi especially the youth so that we can proudly call Karachi the city of life savers.

According to the statement, the Mayor said every year thousands of people in Karachi lose their lives due to heart attacks and after suffering serious injuries, precious lives are lost in these incidents, so considering the importance of this issue, KMC has decided to pay immediate attention so that by providing awareness to the citizens in this regard, the family members and the nearest people can give immediate medical assistance to the patient in the most crucial and critical moments. He said that the ef­forts of Pakistan Life Saver Program in this regard are commendable and that is the reason why we have settled the preliminary matters with them. The scope of this program will be gradually extended to the entire city to save the lives of citizens by provid­ing immediate medical assistance af­ter fatal accidents and heart attacks.

Mayor Karachi said that Karachi is among the seven largest cities in the world and training of citizens is organised in all international cities of this level around the world. With this training in the event of a fire, accident, heart attack, stroke, or se­rious injury, people can help each other immediately and most of the patients get better before reaching the hospital and their lives are saved. He said that KMC hospitals are also being improved and made function­al where a large number of citizens come for treatment every day, but now citizens will also be trained in this regard to make this city better in this aspect of civic life.